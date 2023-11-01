Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks Today: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 9

Week 9 won’t be pretty. Four teams are on a bye and multiple teams are dealing with quarterback injuries. Let’s try to sift through it all and highlight some healthy quarterbacks and wide receivers to consider stacking.

The reasoning behind stacking a quarterback with his wide receiver is that both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup.

Stroud has cooled off a bit. He has thrown for fewer than 200 yards in both of his last two games. Against the Panthers last week, he finished with just 140 passing yards and no scores through the air. The only saving grace was that he had a rushing touchdown in that game. With Stroud struggling, Collins caught just four of six targets for 30 yards.

As disappointing as this duo was last week, it wasn’t a great matchup. The Panthers have allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards per game in the league. When Stroud threw for fewer than 200 yards in Week 6, he faced a Saints team that has allowed the seventh-fewest passing yards per game. This has the potential to be a great bounce-back spot for Stroud and Collins, given that the Buccaneers have allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game. Collins could also receive added targets with Robert Williams (foot) expected to be out again.

3. Derek Carr ($5,700), Chris Olave ($6,300): New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears

Carr is heating up. After throwing for 310 yards against the Colts last week, he has finished with at least 300 passing yards in three straight games. That comes on the heels of him having fewer than 200 passing yards in each of his previous three games. It has helped that he has Alvin Kamara back, who is just as dangerous in the passing game as he is in the rushing attack. Olave hasn’t put up crazy numbers during Carr’s resurgence, and he disappointed last week with five catches for just 46 yards against the Colts.

As disappointing as Olave was, his workload remains consistent. He has received at least nine targets in six of eight games. With Carr playing well, a juicy stat line could be coming for both him and Olave in this matchup. The Bears have allowed the third-most passing yards per game in the league and opposing wide receivers have compiled nine touchdowns against them.

2. Jalen Hurts ($8,000), A.J. Brown ($8,600): Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Brown has been one of the most reliable wide receivers in fantasy this season. After a quiet first couple of games, he has posted at least six receptions and 127 yards in each of the last six games. During that span, he also racked up five touchdown receptions. Hurts came away with four touchdown passes last week against the Commanders, giving him a total of 13 through the air this season. That’s in addition to his six scores on the ground.

This will be a good test for Brown with the Cowboys having allowed the second-fewest receiving yards to wide receivers in the league. In general, they have allowed just nine passing touchdowns this season. Still, with Hurts’ rushing upside and Browns’ big-play ability, this is one of the most exciting duos of the week to stack.

1. Dak Prescott ($6,500), CeeDee Lamb ($8,200): Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Prescott couldn’t have looked much better in the Cowboys’ dismantling of the Rams in Week 8. Coming out of their bye, the Cowboys scored 43 points. Prescott was locked in, completing 25 of 31 passes for 304 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. The performance marked just his second multi-passing touchdown performance of the season. As stellar as Prescott’s stat line was, Lamb’s was even better. He caught 12 of 14 targets for 158 yards and two touchdowns. That marked his second straight game with at least 117 receiving yards.

This game has the potential to be a high-scoring affair against the loaded Eagles offense. The Eagles do have some big names on defense, but they have given up the seventh-most passing yards per game in the league. Part of that is because teams need to throw so much to try and keep up with the Eagles’ offense. A similar situation could unfold for the Cowboys, leaving the duo of Prescott and Lamb with the potential to produce gaudy stat lines.

