As Golden State limps toward the finish of the NBA season, clinging to the final Play-In spot, an important question is being asked: Is it time to break up the Warriors?

Rajon Rondo thinks so!

The former NBA champion joined Rachel Nichols and DeMarcus Cousins on the latest episode of Bully Ball to discuss the situation in Golden State and why the Warriors’ dynasty has run its course.

“For me, it might be time to break up that dynasty. I don’t think you continue to hold onto it,” Rondo says. “Just how they broke up the Big Three in Boston, there’s got to be a point in time where you do break it up and try to move forward. ... If they don’t make the Play-In, then definitely they have got to get rid of some people on the team.”

Boogie has a different opinion, however. He’s actually said this on Bully Ball previously, but he thinks the Warriors need a change in leadership. They need a new head coach. Boogie says the small ball era is over and that was Steve Kerr’s specialty. It was perfect for that moment in time, but that moment is over. Boogie thinks you still have a great core that deserves to ride off into the sunset on their own terms. Boogie says he doesn’t just look at their production on the court, he also thinks about everything they’ve brought to the organization. Joe Lacob and Steve Kerr did not massively increase the value of the franchise, Boogie says. That was done by Dray, Klay and Steph, with a little KD mixed in there, too. So Boogie thinks those guys have earned the right to go out on the terms they want to go out and it’s time for a change in leadership and a new style of play and roster to maximize what the Warriors’ core does well.

However, as Rachel points out, at the end of the day, what Steph Curry wants Steph Curry will likely get. So we’ll have to see what that means for Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr and the rest of the Warriors franchise.

