Who is Trinity Rodman? How did she end up on Team USA at the 2023 women’s World Cup?

Trinity Rodman is ready to become the next star of the United States women’s soccer team.

Of course, many people know her as enigmatic NBA star Dennis Rodman’s daughter, but the 21-year-old soccer star will become a household name in her own right if the U.S. squad can become the first-ever team to win three consecutive women’s World Cup championships.

She might even become a bigger star than her father.

“People do know Trinity Rodman sometimes before Dennis Rodman now,” she said via ESPN in June 2022. “That’s a cool thing for me. I’m not trying to overcome what he accomplished, I just want to build my own story, and I think I’m doing a really good job.”

Here’s what you need to know about the record-setting soccer star.

Who is Trinity Rodman?

Trinity Rodman, as mentioned above, is former basketball player Dennis Rodman’s daughter. She is the youngest child of Rodman and his third wife, Michelle Moyer.

Rodman currently plays for the Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League. At just 18, she decided to forego playing at the collegiate level and became the youngest drafted player in league history when the Spirit selected her second overall in the 2021 NWSL College Draft.

Is Trinity Rodman good?

Her soccer skills immediately translated to the pro ranks. In her first professional game, Trinity scored a goal almost immediately after being subbed into the game.

In her rookie campaign, Rodman tallied seven goals and earned NWSL Rookie of the Year honors as well.

As of July 21, 2023, Rodman has notched 13 goals for the Spirit and scored four international goals.

At 21 years and 50 days of age, @Trinity_Rodman is the youngest #USWNT player to bag a brace ✌️ pic.twitter.com/TIjuCL68NB — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) July 9, 2023

Is Trinity Rodman starting for the U.S. women’s world cup team?

While she is a rising star in the soccer world, she’s struggled to earn minutes early in her international career, which shouldn’t surprise anybody as the squad is stacked with legendary players such as Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

However, she is expected to be in line to start thanks to her improved play and injuries to some mainstays on the roster. She is starting in the opener against Vietnam.

Cat Macario and Christen Press suffered torn ACLs last year and haven’t fully recovered while up-and-comer Mallory Swanson tore her patellar tendon in March. That leaves Rodman with big shoes to fill at right winger for the U.S. women’s team. And if her early career is any indication, she won’t surrender that starting spot any time soon.