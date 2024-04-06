Cavaliers vs. Lakers pick against the spread, over/under for Saturday, April 6

The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-31) will begin a back-to-back set over the weekend when they meet the Los Angeles Lakers (44-33) Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers lost their last game but remain near the top of the East while the Lakers have won three in a row but are still in the play-in zone in the West. This is the second and final meeting between these teams this season, with Los Angeles taking the first game 121-115.

Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade have been ruled out for the Cavaliers. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both listed as questionable for LA but are expected to play.

The Lakers are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 229. Los Angeles is -192 on the moneyline while Cleveland is +160.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -4.5

Cleveland is 13-14 ATS this season as the underdog, going 9-10 ATS as a road underdog. The Cavaliers have been struggling a bit, winning just four of their last 10 games. Donovan Mitchell is back in the lineup, which should steady the ship a bit. The Lakers are on a tear, winning eight of their last 10 games. Even though they are 20-25 ATS as a favorite and 13-15 ATS as a home favorite, they have covered the spread in five of the last seven games.

As long as Davis and James both suit up for this game, I think the Lakers are able to keep their form going and secure another victory Saturday to sweep the season series. Take Los Angeles to cover.

Over/Under: Over 229

The Cavaliers had gone over their totals in six straight games before hitting an under in their last matchup. They are 16-23 to the over on the season as the road team though, so these recent overs might be a fluke. The Lakers have gone over their totals in six of their eight wins over the last 10 games, and seven of the last 10 overall. Even with LA’s stellar defense and Cleveland trending to the under, I do believe the over will hit Saturday afternoon in this encounter.