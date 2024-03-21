Panama vs. Mexico: Odds, picks, predictions, team news for CONCACAF Nations League semifinal

Panama and Mexico will square off in the Nations League semifinal Thursday, meeting for the first time since their epic Gold Cup final last summer which Mexico won 1-0. Panama smoked Costa Rica in the quarterfinal with a 6-1 aggregate scoreline, while Mexico came back against Honduras in the second leg and won the penalty shootout 4-2 to advance.

Let’s take a closer look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panama v. Mexico

Date: Thursday, November 21

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Panama: +340

Draw: +225

Mexico: -110

Moneyline pick: Draw +225

Panama will still be reeling from that 1-0 defeat last summer, which saw Mexico win on a goal in the 88th minute from Santiago Gimenez. El Tri return most of their squad from that game, headlined by Guillermo Ochoa, Jesus Gallardo and Luis Chavez. You can expect Hirving Lozano to be in the team this time after not being available for that Gold Cup final. Panama will be hoping for Jose Fajardo and Alberto Quintero to have better luck in front of goal in this encounter.

Although Mexico are the better team, they have shown they can be quite wasteful when having the opportunity to put away goals. I think Panama will sit back in this game and look for chances on counters rather than press forward naturally. I like this to end in a draw in regular time.