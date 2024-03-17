No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s: Pick, prediction, preview, key stats for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers will take on the No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Below we’ll preview both teams, including analysis and key stats while also providing our prediction.

The Tennessee Volunteers’ SEC tournament title hopes ended early after a shocking upset win from Mississippi State, but the Vols’ NCAA hopes are still alive and well. They earned the SEC regular season title thanks to a balanced offensive and defensive attack. The Vols are led by phenom Dalton Knecht, who averages 21.4 points per game. On the defensive side, Tennessee held opponents to 38.9% from the field, the third-best performance in the nation this year.

Saint Peter’s is back in the Big Dance just two years after making a surprise run to the Elite Eight as a 15-seed. The defense was the name of the game for this year’s Peacocks team as they held opponents to just 46.6% shooting in eFG% while also boasting a turnover rate of 20.4%.

Pick: Saint Peter’s Peacocks