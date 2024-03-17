No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State: Pick, prediction, preview, key stats for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones will take on the No. 15 South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the First Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Below we’ll preview both teams, including analysis and key stats while also providing our prediction.

Iowa State brings one of the strongest defenses in the country to the court, holding opponents to just 61.9 points per game (third among Power 5 teams) and grabbing 10.5 steals per game (first among Power 5 teams). The Cyclones, led by Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey, have fought their way through an extremely challenging Big XII schedule and earned key wins over Kansas and Houston this season.

South Dakota State is back in the NCAA tourney after punching its ticket by winning the Summit League Tournament. The Jackrabbits are proficient from the field as they shoot 55.3% in eFG% as well as 55.9% from two and 36.2% from three. Defensively, they’ve been elite at guarding the inside as just 42.5% of their opponents’ points have come from two, the fourth-lowest total in the nation.

Pick: No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones