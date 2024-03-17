No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s: Betting odds, spread, total for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers will take on the No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks on Thursday, March 21, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Despite an early SEC Tournament exit and zero Final Four appearances in its history, the Volunteers enter the Big Dance as one of the favorites to cut down the nets. Following a 3-game losing streak in non-conference play, Tennessee ripped off 20 wins in their final 24 regular season games en route to the SEC Regular Season crown. An outstanding Vols’ defense (3rd in adjusted efficiency per KenPom) complemented by a potent offensive attack (25th) demonstrates a more balanced squad than in previous years.

Led by four seniors, including transfer sensation Dalton Knecht’s blistering 21.4 points per game, Tennessee is poised to propel head coach Rick Barnes beyond his previous March shortcomings and into the third weekend.

Tennessee Volunteers

NET: 7

KenPom Overall: 7

KenPom O: 28

KenPom D: 3

Record: 24-8

Strength of Schedule: 8

Conference: SEC

Conference Record: 14-4

Quad 1 Record: 8-7

Saint Peter’s is back in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years and is hoping to recreate the magic of its surprise run to the Elite Eight in 2022. The Peacocks held its own through the MAAC outside of a rough patch in February where it lost four straight games. As the No. 5 seed in the conference tourney, they managed to win three straight extremely close games to cut down the nets and get back to the Big Dance.

Senior guard Latrell Reid was a force to be reckoned with on the defensive end and earned himself MAAC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Also look out for sophomore forward Corey Washington, who led the team in scoring with 16.5 points per game along with an average of 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Saint Peter’s Peacocks

NET: 189

KenPom Overall: 187

KenPom O: 305

KenPom D: 75

Record: 19-13

Strength of Schedule: 289

Conference: MAAC

Conference Record: 12-8

Quad 1 Record: 0-1

2024 March Madness: Tennessee vs. Saint Peter’s odds

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: TBD

Over/Under: TBD

Moneyline: TBD