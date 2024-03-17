No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State: Betting odds, spread, total for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones will battle the No. 15 South Dakota State Jackrabbits in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday, March 21.

Iowa State was able to capture the Big 12’s automatic bid for the NCAA tournament, knocking off Houston in the conference tournament title game. The Cyclones slowly climbed the ranks through the polls this season as they defeated conference opponent after conference opponent. Iowa State took care of business in the regular season, with key wins coming over Kansas and Houston. They have one of the best defenses in the country, holding opponents to just over 61 points per game, ranking third among Power 5 teams.

Iowa State is a betting favorite for a Final Four berth this season. Led by Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey, this squad cannot be counted out in the postseason.

Iowa State

NET: 6

KenPom Overall: 5

KenPom O: 55

KenPom D: 1

Record: 27-7

Strength of Schedule: 36

Conference: Big 12

Conference Record: 13-5

Quad 1 Record: 10-6

South Dakota State has reached the Big Dance for the second time in three seasons and was able to do so by claiming the auto-bid out of the Summit League. The Jackrabbits were the class of the conference throughout the regular season and were able to handle their business as the top seed in the conference tourney. After beating Oral Roberts and St. Thomas, they downed Denver in the league title game to punch their ticket.

Junior guard Zeke Mayo was the Summit League’s Player of the Year, posting an average of 18.8 points along with 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 steals a game for SDSU. William Kyle III and Charlie Easley are other starters to keep tabs on for the Jackrabbits.

South Dakota State

NET: 135

KenPom Overall: 135

KenPom O: 134

KenPom D: 163

Record: 22-12

Strength of Schedule: 235

Conference: Summit

Conference Record: 12-4

Quad 1 Record: 0-1

2024 March Madness: Iowa State vs. South Dakota State odds

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: ISU -16.5

Over/Under: 133.5

Moneyline: ISU -1650, SDSU +950