Bucks vs. Kings pick against the spread, over/under for Tuesday, March 12

The Milwaukee Bucks (42-23) will visit the Sacramento Kings (36-27) Tuesday evening in a showdown of playoff hopefuls. The last time these teams met, the Bucks won a 143-142 overtime thriller thanks to a deep buzzer-beater from Damian Lillard. The Bucks snapped a two-game skid with a win over the Clippers, while the Kings saw a two-game winning streak end at the hands of the Rockets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton has been upgraded to questionable after missing 14 games with an ankle injury. MarJon Beauchamp is also probable. The Kings have listed Keegan Murray as questionable with an ankle issue.

The Bucks are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total sitting at 235.5. Milwaukee is -122 on the moneyline while Sacramento is +102.

Bucks vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +1.5

Milwaukee has struggled away from home, going 14-19 ATS as the road side on the season. The Bucks have improved substantially defensively since that wild overtime game in January, ranking sixth in points allowed and seventh in defensive rating since the All-Star break. The Kings are just 11-18 ATS as the home team but just 1-1 ATS as the home underdog.

Even though Sacramento hasn’t been great at home, the Bucks looked shaky on their recent road trip despite managing to get a win over the Clippers. I’ll take the Kings as the underdog in what should be a tight game.

Over/Under: Over 235.5

With Milwaukee’s improved defense, the Bucks now actually trend slightly towards the under on the season. They are 31-33-1 to the over after going under in seven straight games before hitting the over in the last two. The Kings are 32-28-3 to the over and have gone over their totals in three of the last five games. Given how the last matchup went, I like the over to hit on this relatively high number.