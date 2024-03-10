Robert Downey Jr. wins Best Supporting Actor at 2024 Oscars

To nobody’s surprise, Robert Downey Jr. won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Academy Awards for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Downey Jr. was the massive favorite to win the award at -3500 at DraftKings Sportsbook, well ahead of his contemporaries. Behind him was Ryan Gosling in Barbie (+1000), Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things (+2000), Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon (+2500) and Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction (+4000)

Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a retired Navy officer who orchestrates the Manhattan Project. He stars alongside Cillian Murphy, who was nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards. The film is nominated for 13 Oscars.

Downey Jr. has been nominated for three Academy Awards. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2009’s Tropic Thunder and for Best Actor in 1993’s Chaplin.

The Christopher Nolan-helmed historical thriller earned $960.7 million at the box office and is available to stream on Peacock.