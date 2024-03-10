Chargers reportedly exploring trades for multiple star players

The Los Angeles Chargers have engaged in trade discussions involving a number of their star players, per Diana Russini of The Athletic and NFL Network’s Albert Breer. Those players reportedly include wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, as well as outside linebackers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

L.A. is roughly $19 million over the salary cap and these potential trades are being explored as a cap slashing measure in order to get compliant in time for Wednesday’s deadline. According to Russini, interested teams are also waiting to see if the Chargers decide to cut these players as well.

Allen is coming off a productive 2023 campaign where he achieved his fifth 1,000-yard season and sixth Pro Bowl selection. He has spent his entire 11-year career with the organization and the 31-year-old is the least likely of the group to be moved. Williams has been an explosive playmaker during his tenure with the organization, but has yet to play a full season. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 of last season and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the franchise moved on and elected to use the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft to select his replacement.

As for Bosa and Mack, both veteran Pro Bowlers will have massive cap hits of over $35 million for the 2024 season. Both also have expiring contracts with the next two seasons and there is incentive for the Chargers to get them off the books.