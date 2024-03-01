 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 starting grid: Live updates for F1 qualifying at the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Sakhir for the Bahrain Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid for Saturday at the Bahrain International Circuit.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the pitlane during qualifying ahead of Round 1:Sakhir of the Formula 2 Championship at Bahrain International Circuit on March 03, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain. Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Formula 1 racing has arrived in Sakhir this weekend for the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix. The race will take place on Saturday at Bahrain International Circuit, but the day before qualifying will settle the starting grid. Qualifying gets underway at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The full entry list is below and we’ll be providing updates over the hour and change of qualifying. The first qualifying period runs 18 minutes and features all 20 cars. Five cars are eliminated after that period and then 15 cars compete for 15 minutes in the second qualifying period. Five more cars are eliminated and the final ten drivers compete for the top ten spots across 12 minutes of racing.

Max Verstappen heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -300 and is followed by Charles Leclerc (+900), Sergio Pérez (+1200), Lewis Hamilton (+1600), and George Russell and Carlos Sainz (both +1800). One of the Red Bull team of Verstappen and Pérez are favored to claim the pole with -350 odds.

Here is the full entry list for the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2024 Bahrain Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Daniel Ricciardo 3
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Sergio Perez 11
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Guanyu Zhou 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

