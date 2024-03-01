F1 starting grid: Live updates for F1 qualifying at the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1 racing has arrived in Sakhir this weekend for the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix. The race will take place on Saturday at Bahrain International Circuit, but the day before qualifying will settle the starting grid. Qualifying gets underway at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The full entry list is below and we’ll be providing updates over the hour and change of qualifying. The first qualifying period runs 18 minutes and features all 20 cars. Five cars are eliminated after that period and then 15 cars compete for 15 minutes in the second qualifying period. Five more cars are eliminated and the final ten drivers compete for the top ten spots across 12 minutes of racing.

Max Verstappen heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -300 and is followed by Charles Leclerc (+900), Sergio Pérez (+1200), Lewis Hamilton (+1600), and George Russell and Carlos Sainz (both +1800). One of the Red Bull team of Verstappen and Pérez are favored to claim the pole with -350 odds.

Here is the full entry list for the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.