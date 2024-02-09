Simplebet Dives into the DraftKings Sportsbook First Drive Market for Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl 54 rematch between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is right around the corner in Las Vegas!

Super Bowl 58 First Drive Odds (as of February 9)

San Francisco 49ers

TD: +220

Punt: +130

FG Attempt: +330

Turnover, Turnover on Downs, Safety: +650

Kansas City Chiefs

TD: +215

Punt: +130

FG Attempt: +320

Turnover, Turnover on Downs, Safety: +650

Team First Drive Results

49ers 2023-24 Regular Season and Playoffs (19 games total)

4 Punts (21%)

3 Field Goal Attempts (16%)

10 Touchdowns (53%)

2 Turnovers (10%)

49ers Last 10 Postseason Games (under Shanahan)

5 Punts (50%)

3 Field Goals (30%)

1 Touchdown (10%)

1 Turnover (10%)

Highlights

The 49ers lead the NFL with ten opening drive TD’s during the regular season

The 49ers have not had an opening drive TD in their last seven playoff games (2022 Wild Card Round against the Cowboys was last opening drive TD)

The 49ers have four opening drive offensive scores in their last 10 postseason games

The 49ers had an offensive score in 7 of their last 11 opening drives since their bye week (64%)

In the Super Bowl 54 matchup against the Chiefs, the 49ers opened up the game with a FG Attempt (+360 currently)

Chiefs 2023-24 Regular Season and Playoffs (20 games total)

8 Punts (40%)

6 Field Goal Attempts (30%)

5 Touchdowns (25%)

1 Turnover (5%)

Chiefs Last 10 Postseason Games (under Reid)

2 Punts (20%)

1 Field Goal Attempt (10%)

7 Touchdowns (70%)

0 Turnovers

Highlights

The Chiefs have opened with a first drive offensive score in their last eight postseason games

The Chiefs have not had an opening drive punt or turnover in a playoff game since the Wild Card Round in 2022

The Chiefs have not had an opening drive turnover in their last ten playoff games

In the Super Bowl 54 matchup against the 49ers, the Chiefs opened up with a punt (+125 currently)

Super Bowl History - First Drive of Game

Last 20 Super Bowls (40 total drives, one per team)

21 Punts (52.50%)

9 Field Goal Attempts (22.50%)

5 Touchdowns (12.50%)

5 Turnovers (12.50%)

All Super Bowls (114 Drives, one per team)

60 Punts (52.60%)

24 Field Goal Attempts (21.10%)

17 Touchdowns (14.90%)

13 Turnovers (11.40%)

Highlights

Super Bowl 57 was just the second Super Bowl that started with opening-drive touchdowns for both teams, with the other being Super Bowl 32

Super Bowls 28 and Super Bowl 52 are the only two games to open with field goal attempts by each team

The Super Bowl has never opened with back-to-back turnovers

There have been 18 occurrences (31.6%) where both teams have opened the game up with a punt

Super Bowl History - First Drive of Second Half

Last 20 Super Bowls (40 drives)

13 Punts (32.50%)

10 Field Goal Attempts (25%)

13 Touchdowns (32.5%)

4 Turnovers (10%)

All Super Bowls (114 drives)

44 Punts (38.60%)

20 Field Goal Attempts (17.50%)

32 Touchdowns (28.10%)

18 Turnovers (15.80%)

Highlights

The last four Super Bowls have not seen a team open the second half with a punt

Over the last three Super Bowls, at least one team has opened up the second half with a TD (Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

In each of the last two Super Bowls, the team trailing at halftime has had an opening drive Touchdown (Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals)

There were four occurrences where both teams opened up the half with a touchdown (7%), Super Bowls 52, 44, 18, and 14.

Over the past 20 Super Bowls, only four teams (LA Rams Super Bowl 56, KC Chiefs Super Bowl 54, NE Patriots Super Bowl 49, NE Patriots Super Bowl 42) have had a second-half opening turnover

In Super Bowl 54, the 49ers opened up the 2nd half with a FG attempt, while the Chiefs opened the half with a turnover.

