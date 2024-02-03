Lakers vs. Knicks pick against the spread, over/under for Saturday, February 3

The Los Angeles Lakers (25-25) will meet the New York Knicks (32-17) in a high-stakes primetime showdown Saturday. The Lakers got an impressive win over the Celtics in their last game despite missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while the Knicks are on a nine-game winning streak. This is the second meeting between these teams, with New York winning 114-109 in the previous encounter.

OG Anunoby is questionable with an elbow issue, while Quentin Grimes is out. Julius Randle is out for at least two weeks, while Mitchell Robinson remains done for the season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both listed as questionable for the Lakers, while Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent are all out.

The Knicks are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 226. New York is -192 on the moneyline while Los Angeles is +160.

Lakers vs. Knicks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -4.5

At least one of James and Davis should be in for LA, although that didn’t help much on the back-to-back set against the Rockets and Hawks. The Lakers have been bad on the road this season, largely because their defense hasn’t stepped up. Even though that changed in a win over Boston, I don’t think the same happens against a red-hot Knicks squad.

Despite missing Anunoby for the last three games, the Knicks continue to rack up wins behind the strong play of Jalen Brunson. The point guard was just named an All-Star for the first time and has been averaging 32.6 points per game during this winning streak. I don’t see LA having an answer for him, especially in a road setting. Take the Knicks to win and cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 226

Lakers overs have been the trend on the road, with Los Angeles going 18-7 to the over away from Crypto.com Arena. However, the Knicks have been trending to the under during their current stretch. They have gone over their totals just once during the last nine games. I like New York’s defense to lock in and keep this total under 226, even if the Lakers get both their stars back.