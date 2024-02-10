Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich: Odds, picks, predictions, team news for Bundesliga match

A massive Bundesliga clash takes place Saturday afternoon when league leader Bayer Leverkusen attempt to hold their own at home against reigning league champions Bayern Munich. These sides played to a 2-2 draw in their first encounter this season, and this match will have big title implications. If Bayern win, they will overtake Leverkusen by one point. If Leverkusen win, they’ll create a five-point cushion between themselves and the 33-time Bundesliga winners.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bayer Leverkusen v. Bayern Munich

Date: Saturday, February 10

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: ESPN+, ESPN App

Moneyline odds

Bayer Leverkusen: +150

Draw: +265

Bayern Munich: +145

Moneyline pick: Bayern Munich +145

Getting a draw at Allianz Arena, even if it did come early in the season, is no joke for Leverkusen. They are legitimate title threats, even if they haven’t truly challenged for the league title during Bayern’s 11-season run. The Munich club has been tested at this level in recent seasons but always seems to find a way to prevail.

There’s a decent injury list for both clubs. Leverkusen are going to be without Victor Boniface and Odilon Kossonau, while Exequiel Palacios is considered doubtful with a thigh issue. Alphonso Davies, Konrad Laimer, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry remain out for Bayern Munich, although Dayot Upamecano and Joshua Kimmich are back in the side.

Leverkusen being at home makes this more of a 50-50 proposition than it realistically should be, as the odds suggest. This is arguably the biggest game in the last five seasons at Leverkusen, maybe even longer. That crowd is going to be fired up and the players will give it all they got. Unfortunately, this is the exact situation where so many teams in the last 11 seasons have faltered against Bayern Munich. There’s something about these big-time clubs in these situations. I wouldn’t be surprised if Leverkusen can pull off the win at home but I’m backing Bayern on the moneyline.