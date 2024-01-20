Going over history of Packers vs. 49ers in NFL playoffs

The No. 7-seeded Green Bay Packers take on the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round matchup on Saturday, January 20. The Niners received a bye with the top overall seed, and the Packers defeated the Cowboys 48-32 to get past the Wild Card round.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers enter as 9.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 NFL Playoff History: Packers vs. 49ers

Who leads the all-time series?

The Packers and Niners have met nine times in the playoffs, and this 10th postseason meeting between the two teams will set an NFL record. The 49ers lead the all-time playoff series 5-4, and have won the last four in a row.

Who has fared better in recent games?

The Niners beat the Packers in Green Bay in the 2021 season’s Divisional Round, 13-10, and in the 2019 season’s NFC Championship, 37-20. The last time Green Bay beat San Francisco in the playoffs was the 2001 season’s Wild Card round.

What does this tell us about 2024 game?

The Niners have dominated the Packers in recent playoff history, and with a rest week under their belts and home field advantage, this will be a tough trend for Green Bay to overcome. However, the Packers put together a dominant win over the Cowboys in the Wild Card round and looked arguably the best that they have all season, so they can’t be counted out completely.