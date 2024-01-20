Breaking down NFL weather for Packers vs. 49ers, and what it means for fantasy and betting

The Green Bay Packers take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round matchup on Saturday, January 20. The Packers earned the No. 7 seed in the NFC and defeated the Cowboys, 48-32, in the Wild Card round. The Niners earned the No. 1 seed and a first round bye.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco. We break down the weather forecast for Saturday. The 49ers enter as 9.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. 49ers weather forecast

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the low 50s and rain on Saturday evening. The conditions are arguably an improvement from the freezing temperatures and snowstorms of Wild Card weekend, but the rain is expected to last from Friday through Sunday and will certainly affect the game.

Fantasy/betting implications

The passing game could be affected by the rain, and the two teams may opt for more run plays rather than risking dropped passes in slippery conditions. The Packers defeated the Cowboys with a three-touchdown game from RB Aaron Jones, and the 49ers have a huge ground weapon in Christian McCaffrey.