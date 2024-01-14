Clippers vs. Timberwolves pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, January 14

Update: Edwards is going to play and will start. The Timberwolves are now 1-point favorites and the total has moved to 224. I’ll still take Minnesota -1 and the under on 224.

The Los Angeles Clippers (25-13) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-11) Sunday in a battle of two Western Conference playoff hopefuls. The Clippers have won three games in a row, while the Timberwolves are coming into this contest off a victory against the Trail Blazers. This is the first meeting between these teams this season.

The Clippers have a clean injury report on the day-to-day side. Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for Minnesota with a knee injury.

The Clippers are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 222. Los Angeles is -125 on the moneyline while Minnesota is +105.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +2

The Timberwolves are likely underdogs due to Edwards’ injury status, but they have been awesome at home this season. Minnesota is 15-2 at home straight up, 9-6-2 ATS at home and 2-0 ATS as a home underdog. The Clippers are 9-9 straight up on the road, and they have that exact ATS mark as the away team.

Minnesota has covered the spread in its last three games, and four of the last five. After covering in four straight games, the Clippers are 2-2 ATS in their last four. I like the Timberwolves to put together a strong performance at home, even if Edwards doesn’t end up playing in this contest.

Over/Under: Under 222

Unders have a big hit for Minnesota home games, largely because of Minnesota’s stellar defensive rating at home. The Timberwolves are 6-10-1 to the over as the home team, and the Clippers are 9-9 to overs on as the road team. Minnesota has gone under its totals in three of the last four, while Los Angeles has gone over the total in three straight. I’ll back the Timberwolves to keep things tight defensively and help the under hit.