Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Cubs on Friday, September 8

The Arizona Diamondbacks (73-68) and the Chicago Cubs (76-65) will play the second game of their crucial four-game series on Friday, September 8. First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Arizona will start Zac Gallen (14-7, 3.48), while Chicago counters with Jameson Taillon (7-9, 5.73 ERA).

The Diamondbacks are the -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cubs are the +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Diamondback-Cubs picks: Friday, September 8

Injury report

Diamondbacks

N/A

Cubs

Out: SP Marcus Stroman (ribs), RP Michael Fulmer (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Zac Gallen vs. Jameson Taillon

Gallen will start his 30th game of the season on Friday. He has lost back-to-back games but hopes to bounce back in his first game this year against Chicago. Gallen last pitched 5.1 innings against the Baltimore Orioles. He allowed five earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out four.

Taillon will take the mound for the 26th time this season. He has largely struggled this season, losing three of his last five starts. Taillon last faced the Cincinnati Reds and allowed five earned runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out seven and didn’t surrender any walks, but didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

Arizona won game one of the series, 6-2. They have scored at least six runs in back-to-back games and at least four runs in four of their last five. Chicago had scored at least five runs in four consecutive games until Thursday. Given the recent performances of the starting pitchers, I’m taking the over with such a low number.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

Arizona took the win on Thursday, ending Chicago’s four-game win streak. The Cubs’ batting order has supplied ample run support to their starter, but Taillon has struggled to stay consistent on the mound and keep opponents off the scoreboard. The Dbacks should be able to pick up another win on Friday.

Pick: Diamondbacks