Breaking down the top 100 WR in Week 1 fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues

The 2023 NFL season is finally here, kicking off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. The action continues with 14 games on Sunday, highlighted by a primetime showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants for Sunday Night Football. Then, Week 1 concludes with the Buffalo Bills taking on the New York Jets for Monday Night Football.

Below, we’ll analyze the top 100 wide receivers for Week 1 fantasy football in PPR leagues while examining injuries to keep an eye on and potential streaming options at the position.

Injury news to monitor

Travis Kelce sustained a knee injury during Tuesday’s practice, leaving his status for Thursday’s game uncertain. The injury appears to be a hyperextension, which hopefully means a short absence if he does miss time.

Sticking with the Chiefs, wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to play in the opener after returning to practice following a meniscus injury. However, he’s likely to be gradually reintroduced to the lineup.

The Commander’s Terry McLaurin is dealing with a toe injury, and his availability is still up in the air. Should he be unable to play, Jahan Dotson would have a favorable matchup against the Cardinals.

Cooper Kupp is currently doubtful for Week 1 due to a hamstring injury and is listed as “day-to-day.” Until there’s more clarity on his status, both Van Jefferson and Tyler Higbee could see a rise in fantasy rankings.

The Broncos may be missing Jerry Jeudy in Week 1 as he recovers from a hamstring injury, although this is not yet confirmed. If he’s unavailable, Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims would become the primary fantasy targets at wide receiver.

Seahawks rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who recently underwent wrist surgery, is questionable for Week 1. He has been practicing with a wrapped wrist, but it would be surprising if he takes the field this week.

Streaming options for Week 1

Skyy Moore of the Chiefs has generated some fantasy buzz in the offseason, as some are calling for a breakout season due to the prospect of an every-down role. Given that Travis Kelce is listed as questionable just ahead of Thursday’s season opener, Moore could find himself stepping into a larger role sooner than expected.

As mentioned above, there’s a decent chance that Cooper Kupp does not play for the Rams in Week 1. That would promote Van Jefferson to the WR1 spot for the time being. Even though Jefferson hasn’t been overly impressive in the last few years, he could see significant volume in this Week 1 matchup at the Seahawks.

Week 1 Fantasy Football WR PPR rankings