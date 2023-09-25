Opening odds for Commanders vs. Eagles in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

The NFL’s Week 4 slate features an NFC East head-to-head between the Washington Commanders (2-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field, and the game will air on Fox. These two division rivals split the season series in 2022, with the Commanders snapping the Eagles’ perfect start to the season.

2023 NFL odds: Commanders vs. Eagles Week 4

Sunday, September 24

Point spread: Eagles -7 (-110)

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Eagles -305, Commanders +245

Wednesday, September 20

Point spread: Eagles -7.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Eagles -375, Commanders +295

May 12

Point spread: Eagles -7

Moneyline: Eagles -305, Commanders +255

Washington suffered its first loss of the season in a 37-3 rout to the Buffalo Bills. While the Commanders’ offense mustered just one scoring drive all game, they had no answer for Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who threw for a touchdown and rushed for another. After averaging 27.5 PPG through the first two games, Washington’s passing game was shut down as they averaged just 3.3 yards per attempt through the air.

The Eagles remain undefeated through the first two weeks of the season, but the team hasn’t been as in sync as they were en route to reaching the Super Bowl last season.

Despite fending off the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings, each win has been far from pretty. The Eagles led 27-7 last week before holding on to a 34-28 victory over the Vikings. They’ll look to put together a complete game on both sides of the football when they face the Tampa Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

Though Washington jumped out to an early 2-0 start to the season, their Week 3 loss highlighted the result of facing a superior team with more talent. The Eagles fit the bill in that scenario, despite their early hurdles in playing efficiently. Philadelphia has a +6.0 scoring margin when at home, but should have enough juice to overwhelm the Commanders and cover in Week 4.

Pick: Eagles