Picks, predictions for Tigers vs. Dodgers on Wednesday, September 20

The Detroit Tigers (70-81) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (93-57) will wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday, September 20. First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Detroit will start Reese Olson (4-7, 4.30 ERA), while Los Angeles counters with Bobby Miller (10-3, 4.02).

The Dodgers are the -245 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Tigers are the +200 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight. Detroit will stay on the road and begin a four-game weekend series against the Oakland Athletics beginning on Thursday. Los Angeles will welcome the San Francisco Giants to town for a four-game divisional series starting Thursday.

Tigers-Dodgers picks: Wednesday, September 20

Injury report

Tigers

Day-to-day: SP Eduardo Rodriguez (shoulder), SS Javier Baez (back)

Out: SP Alex Faedo (finger), RP Mason Englert (hip), CF Riley Greene (elbow)

Dodgers

N/A

Starting pitchers

Reese Olson vs. Bobby Miller

The rookie Olson will be making his 20th appearance and starting his 17th game of the season. He has pitched well this month, allowing just three earned runs over 19.2 innings of work. Olson last faced the Cincinnati Reds and gave up just one earned run on two hits over six innings. He gave up just two hits and walked four to earn his fourth win of the year.

Miller last pitched against the Seattle Mariners. He allowed three earned runs on six hits in 5.2 innings and struck out seven.

Over/Under pick

The series’ first game finished with 11 runs scored, but Wednesday’s game finished with only five runs scored. Olson has been good this month for Detroit, but this will be a tough matchup. It’s tough to bet against the Los Angeles lineup putting up tons of runs, but I think we will see another low-scoring game like we had on Tuesday.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Despite how good Olson has been, Detroit still doesn’t match up well on paper against the Dodgers. Miller has a great chance to get back on track in this game and should be able to settle in with sufficient run support.

Pick: Dodgers