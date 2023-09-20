Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Rangers on Wednesday, September 20

The Boston Red Sox (75-76) take on the Texas Rangers (82-68) in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, September 20. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field. Brayan Bello (12-9, 3.71 ERA) will take the mound for the Red Sox, and Jon Gray (8-8, 4.05) will pitch for the Rangers.

Texas enters as -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Boston coming in at +114. The run total is set at 9.

Red Sox-Rangers picks: Wednesday, September 20

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: 1B Triston Casas (right shoulder)

Rangers

Out: OF Adolis Garcia (right patellar tendon strain), SP Max Scherzer (right teres major strain)

Starting pitchers

Brayan Bello vs. Jon Gray

Bello let up three runs in six innings in his latest start against the Blue Jays, and recorded a personal season-high 10 strikeouts. The last time he pitched against the Rangers, he let up eight hits and two earned runs in seven innings.

Gray has not looked good on the mound lately. He let up three earned runs in 3.2 innings in his latest start against the Guardians, and four earned runs in 2.2 innings in his most recent home start against the Athletics. Earlier this season, he pitched six innings against the Red Sox and allowed nine hits and four runs.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 6 and 10. With Gray on the mound, I like the over. I think that the Red Sox will be able to get some early runs and get things moving, and with the Rangers ranking third in MLB in runs per game, I’ll take a high-scoring matchup.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Red Sox won the first game of the series, 4-2, and the Rangers won the second, 6-4. With Gray on the mound for the Rangers and with his recent struggles in mind, I’m going with the Red Sox to win here. Gray has been letting up lots of early runs, and with the Rangers bullpen struggling as well, I’ll take Boston to win the series.

Pick: Red Sox +114