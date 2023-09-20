Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Reds on Wednesday, September 20

The Minnesota Twins take on the Cincinnati Reds in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, September 20. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. ET from Great American Ballpark. Bailey Ober (7-6, 3.67 ERA) will take the mound for the Twins, and Hunter Greene (4-6, 4.45) will pitch for the Reds.

Cincinnati enters as -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Minnesota coming in at +100. The run total is set at 9.

Twins-Reds picks: Wednesday, September 20

Injury report

Reds

Day to day: C Luke Maile (hand)

Out: SP Graham Ashcraft (toe), RP Tejay Antone (elbow), C Curt Casali (foot), SS Matt McLain (oblique), 2B Kevin Newman (oblique), OF Stuart Fairchild (Covid), LHP Alex Young (illness)

Twins

Out: DH/OF Byron Buxton (hamstring), OF Michael Taylor (hamstring), 1B/OF Joey Gallo (foot)

Starting pitchers

Bailey Ober vs. Hunter Greene

Ober let up two earned runs and recorded six strikeouts in five innings in his most recent outing against the White Sox. He finished August with an ERA of 5.63 for the month, and has not yet pitched against the Reds this season.

Greene let up three earned runs in 5.2 innings in his latest start against the Mets. In his most recent home start, he allowed just one run in six innings against the Cardinals and recorded nine strikeouts. This has been a major improvement from his August run.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 7 and 10. I like the over here — the Reds are a big-hitting team who will be able to get some early runs off of Ober, and the Twins should be able to make something of a showing against Greene, despite his recent success.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Reds won the first game of the series, 7-3, and the Twins won the second 7-0. With the way Greene has been pitching as of late, I like the Reds here. Cincinnati’s powerful batting lineup will be able to take advantage of Ober, who has struggled as of late and allowed plenty of home runs, which the Reds specialize in.

Pick: Reds -120