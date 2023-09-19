Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Marlins on Tuesday, September 19

The New York Mets (69-80) take on the Miami Marlins (78-72) in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, September 19. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from LoanDepot Park. It’ll be a battle of lefties on the mound, as Joey Lucchesi (3-0, 2.83 ERA) will go for the Mets while Braxton Garrett (9-6, 3.67) pitches for the Marlins.

Miami enters as -162 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with New York coming in at +136. The run total is set at 8.

Mets-Marlins picks: Tuesday, September 19

Injury report

Mets

Day-to-day: 3B Brett Baty (groin)

Out: RP Sean Reid-Foley (lat), OF Starling Marte (groin), SS Luis Guillorme (calf), RHP Carlos Carrasco (finger)

Marlins

Day-to-day: OF Bryan De La Cruz (right ankle discomfort)

Out: SP Sandy Alcantara (right UCL sprain), OF Avisail Garcia (left hamstring strain), RP Huascar Brazoban (left hamstring strain, left hip impingement)

Starting pitchers

Joey Lucchesi vs. Braxton Garrett

Lucchesi has looked very good in the few starts he’s had over the last few months. In his most recent outing, he kept the Diamondbacks runless over seven innings. Before that, back in August, he kept the Cardinals runless over 5.2 innings.

Garrett has looked solid this month. In his most recent start, he kept the Brewers runless over six innings and recorded seven strikeouts. In his latest home start, he kept the Dodgers to one run in 3.2 innings. He pitched against the Mets at the beginning of the season and allowed four runs in 7.2 innings over two starts.

Over/Under pick

The under hit yesterday, but I’m feeling the over today. The Marlins were hitting out of their minds against the Braves in their latest series, and if they can return to something even resembling that, the over should easily hit here — especially considering how well the Mets have hit against lefties of late.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Mets won the first game of the series, 2-1. The Marlins are sending out a far more experienced pitcher, and with the way their offense has looked as of late, I think they are going to be able to take advantage of a pitcher in Lucchesi who’s due for some regression after getting by so far this season on subpar stuff. I’m going with the home team for the second game.

Pick: Marlins -162