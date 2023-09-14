Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Mets on Thursday, September 14

The Arizona Diamondbacks (76-71) will look to keep their postseason hopes alive when they take on the New York Mets (67-78) in the finale of their four-game series on Thursday. The D-backs will send Merrill Kelly (11-6, 3.16 ERA) to the mound, while the Mets will counter with ace Kodai Senga (10-7, 3.07). First pitch from Citi Field is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

New York enters as -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Arizona is the +100 underdog. The run total is set at 7.

Diamondbacks-Mets picks: Thursday, September 14

Injury report

Diamondbacks

N/A

Mets

Day-to-day: 3B Brett Baty (left groin soreness)

Out: OF Starling Marte (right groin strain), INF Luis Guillorme (right calf strain), RP Edwin Diaz (torn right patellar tendon)

Starting pitchers

Merrill Kelly vs. Kodai Senga

Kelly has shot into the Cy Young conversation with a strong September (1.42 ERA in 12.2 innings) and now will get the ball with Arizona in possession of a postseason spot. The righty has a 3.00 ERA over his last 48 innings, and has allowed three runs or less in seven of his last eight starts.

Senga’s also jumped into the postseason awards conversation thanks to a dominant three-month span, as he has a 2.53 ERA over his last 67.2 innings and is coming off a start where he allowed two runs in six innings against the Twins. Additionally, he’s recorded at least five strikeouts in his last eight starts, and allowed one run over eight innings in his only career start against the D-backs earlier this year.

Over/Under pick

While both starters are Cy Young candidates, I’m still taking the over here. Seven is a bit of a low total, especially considering this over hit in their last two games.

Pick: Over 7

Moneyline pick

The D-backs pick up a big win as underdogs. Arizona’s been neck and neck with the Reds, Marlins and Giants for the final NL Wild Card spot for the past month, so they’re used to playing with this kind of pressure. I like them as plus-money underdogs in a game that I see as more of a coin flip.

Pick: D-backs