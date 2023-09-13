Sabrina Ionescu breaks down the Nike Sabrina 1 with JJ Redick on The Old Man & The Three podcast

The Nike Sabrina 1 is out now and is already sparking conversation in the sneakerhead community.

The Liberty star recently joined JJ Redick on The Old Man & The Three podcast to talk about her signature shoe, some of the easter eggs in the design and the significance of “Anyone, Anywhere” found on the inside of the arch.

Sabrina told JJ that the shoe has so many little Easter eggs, including the logo featuring an SI as well as the Swoosh on the inside being facing up to represent breaking all barriers and there being no glass ceilings.

The aforementioned phrase on the arch reflects the fact that it is the first unisex hoops shoe and Sabrina has said that she wants anyone, anywhere to be able to put the shoe on and feel like they can accomplish anything. She told JJ that it’s been really fun to tell her story, but also to empower others to tell their stories through her signature sneaker.

Nike describes the Sabrina 1 as having “snappy forefoot Zoom Air and cloud-like React foam” and says they “used insights from next-gen athletes around the world to bring grippy, best-in-class traction, reliable midfoot support, and stability to the court.”

The Nike Sabrina 1 is available now and a new colorway will drop on October 1.

Nike Sabrina 1 "Magnetic"

Sabrina Ionescu

Welcome to a very special episode of The Old Man and The Three with special guest, New York Liberty guard, Sabrina Ionescu. In this episode, Sabrina talks about the upcoming playoffs, winning the Commissioner’s Cup, the budding rivalry between the Liberty and The Las Vegas Aces, what her teammate Breanna Stewart brings to The Liberty, how awesome A’ja Wilson has been this season, her INCREDIBLE 3-point contest performance and taking a closer look at her brand new Nike signature shoe - the Sabrina 1s’.

