Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Orioles on Wednesday, September 13

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Baltimore Orioles in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, September 13. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET from Camden Yards. Drew Rom (0-2, 7.79 ERA) will take the mound for the Cardinals, and Kyle Gibson (14-8, 5.12) will pitch for the Orioles.

Baltimore enters as -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with St. Louis coming in at +145. The total is set at 10.

Cardinals-Orioles picks: Wednesday, September 13

Injury report

Orioles

Out: RP Felix Bautista (UCL), RP Keegan Akin (back)

Cardinals

Out: RP JoJo Romero (knee), SP Steven Matz (lat), OF Dylan Carlson (ankle)

Starting pitchers

Drew Rom vs. Kyle Gibson

Rom has pitched in just four games this season. In his most recent outing, the lefty let up four earned runs in 3.2 innings against the Reds and did not record any strikeouts. Before that, he conceded three earned runs in 4.2 innings against the Pirates, recording one strikeout and walking three batters.

Gibson struggled in August and finished with an ERA of 7.89 for the month. In his most recent start, he allowed three earned runs and recorded three strikeouts in six innings against the Angels. In his latest home start, he let up seven earned runs in 4.1 innings against the White Sox.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games of the series were 16 and 7. I like the over here. Rom has a very high ERA, and Gibson has not been able to keep the ball off of his opponents’ bats lately. With the Orioles’ big-hitting offense facing Rom, I think we should see plenty of runs in this matchup.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Orioles won the first game of the series, 11-5, and the Cardinals won the second, 5-2. I’m taking the Orioles here. Rom has let up plenty of runs in each of his starts, and as he goes up against Baltimore’s offense, that trend will continue. Despite Gibson’s recent struggles on the mound, I think Baltimore should take this one easily.

Pick: Orioles -175