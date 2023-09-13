Breaking down the top 100 PPR WRs in Week 2 fantasy football rankings

Week 1 is in the books and there were plenty of wide receivers that put up big numbers. The opening week brought us a huge outing by Tyreek Hhill, who topped 200 yards once again. At this point it’s hard not to consider him ahead of Justin Jefferson, but those two are going to battle it out for the lead position each week.

Injury news to monitor

Diontae Johnson suffered a hamstring injury that should keep him out multiple weeks. Calvin Austin should see a nice bump in work and he has the skills to pay the bills.

Jakobi Meyers is in concussion protocol and I wouldn’t be surprised if he missed this week against the Bills after watching the devastating hit on Meyers in Week 1.

Christian Watson didn’t practice last week due to a hamstring injury, so his status for this week is up in the air. Romeo Doubs caught two touchdowns with Watson out in Week 1.

Week 2 fantasy football WR PPR rankings