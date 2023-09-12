Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Rockies on Tuesday, September 12

The Chicago Cubs (78-67) and the Colorado Rockies (51-92) will play the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday, September 12. First pitch from Coors Field in Denver, Colorado is set for 8:40 p.m. ET. Chicago will start Javier Assad (3-3, 2.83 ERA), while Colorado counters with Chris Flexen (1-7, 7.36).

The Cubs are the -285 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +154 underdogs, and the run total is set at 12.5.

Cubs-Rockies picks: Tuesday, September 12

Injury report

Cubs

Day-to-day: 3B Jeimer Candelario (back)

Out: SP Marcus Stroman (ribs), CP Adbert Alzolay (forearm)

Rockies

Out: RP Daniel Bard (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Javier Assad vs. Chris Flexen

Assad will take the mound for the 27th time this season, making his ninth start. He threw 5.1 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks in his last appearance. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits, including two home runs. Assad walked one but didn’t tally any strikeouts and picked up his third loss.

Flexen will start his ninth game of the year for Colorado after being with Seattle. He also last pitched against the Diamondbacks, allowing six earned runs on four hits over 2.1 innings. He struck out three and walked two to earn his seventh loss of the year.

Over/Under pick

The effect of Coors Field is noticeable in this run total. Chicago has scored five runs in back-to-back games. Colorado has allowed at least five runs in five straight and at least nine in three of its last five. The pitching matchups favor the over in this one as long as the offenses get the scoring started early.

Pick: Over 12.5

Moneyline pick

Chicago has been on a roller coaster recently but is riding a high, logging back-to-back wins. Colorado has lost five games in a row. As long as Assad limits the damage he allows on the mound, the Cubs’ lineup should be able to provide enough run support to help pick up a win.

Pick: Cubs