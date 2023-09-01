The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the NFL’s darling teams, but it seems like they underachieve each year. Justin Herbert signed a massive contract extension in the offseason that will make him one of the highest-paid in the NFL The Chargers have an explosive offense, but can it result in actual playoff wins is the question.

The Chargers have some depth at the receiver position. Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are back. Although Allen has lost a bit of a step or two, he is still a threat while on the field. They also drafted Quentin Johnston in the first round of the draft to go alongside Williams as a dynamic downfield threat on the outside. Tight end Gerald Everett will have the potential to be a sleeper.

2023 Fantasy Football sleepers

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

Everett will probably be the fourth option in the passing game with Johnston in the fold and Allen healthy and ready to go. Last season, Everett caught 58 passes for 555 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 87 times and caught 3.6 passes per game. His targets may decrease some, but even if they do, he can still catch around 60 passes.

In PPR leagues, Everett has value as a TE2 with upside to be a low-end TE1. He is TE1 for the Chargers and is durable, only missing one game last season. The Chargers have dealt with injuries in the past, and that helps him receive a higher volume of targets. In dynasty and keeper leagues, Everett has the potential to be a steal for the next year-plus at his current cost.