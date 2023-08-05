How much are Jake Paul and Nate Diaz getting paid for Saturday’s bout

This weekend YouTube sensation Jake Paul returns to the ring to face former UFC legend Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The two are scheduled for 8 rounds and will be fighting at a cruiserweight of 185 pounds on Saturday, August 5.

The event will be aired as a main event on DAZN PPV as well as ESPN+ PPV. Purse numbers for this type of fight are difficult to find, but a couple of outlets have some early rumblings. Please be advised these numbers are skeptical and not official. First let’s recall some of Paul’s payouts from some of his previous bouts.

Back in 2020, Paul reportedly took home $1.2 million for his bout against Nate Robinson, per SportsZion. Paul then earned about $2 million in his first fight against Tyron Woodley back in 2021, per MMA Junkie. Lastly according to, Total Sportal, Paul earned roughly $1.5 million against another UFC standout Anderson Silva.

In February he lost his pro-boxing debut to Tommy Fury by split decision and reportedly took home a guaranteed $3.2 million purse along with 65% of the PPV revenue in that one. While his counter part Fury earned a $2 million purse and 35% of the PPV revenue.

Paul vs. Diaz purse for August 5 fight

According to Sports Payouts, Paul will walk away from this fight with a guaranteed earning of about $1.5 million with a chance at $2 million based on PPV shares. As for Diaz, he is expected to get about $500,000 but that could jump to as high as $1.5 million following PPV shares.

While none of these numbers are confirmed, the world of celebrity influencer boxing is apparently not going anywhere. The opportunity to see an aged UFC striker like Diaz try his hand in boxing against a former Disney channel actor is quite the entertainment and from the looks of things, it can pay a decent penny.