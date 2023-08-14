Los Angeles Rams projected depth chart, fantasy football impact for 2023 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season as the reigning Super Bowl Champs and with a loaded roster looking to make another run at it. However, that is far from how the season played out. They finished the year 5-12 after being hit hard by the injury bug. Qb Matthew Stafford and DT Aaron Donald would miss a big chunk of the season due to injury.

The team picked up Baker Mayfield halfway through the season to take over under center, and he had some success, but not enough to make a major impact. GM Les Snead traded away Jalen Ramsey in the offseason to the Dolphins for a couple of draft picks. There are also reports that they tried to trade Stafford or at least get him to restructure his deal, but to no avail. Stafford, Donald, and WR Cooper Kupp are all back as the Rams look to have a better showing than they did last season.

Here’s a look at the depth chart for the 2023 LA Rams ahead of your fantasy football drafts.

Rams depth chart 2023

Stafford is back under center for the Rams this season, but after a down year in 2022, it's worth wondering how he will look this season. Another reason for the Rams’ lack of success was an offensive line that underperformed and was one of the worst units in the league. This year’s unit will need to show improvement if they want to have any chance at competing for a playoff spot. Kupp is ready to go along with Van Jefferson, so the WR room should be fine. Cam Akers will be RB1 and could have a big year.

With Donald on the field, he’s good enough to turn any unit into a passable one. The secondary will be weaker without Ramsey, and the linebacker room will miss Bobby Wagner. This unit won’t be the worst in the league but is a far cry from what it was in its heyday.

Rams fantasy football depth chart 2023

Quarterback

Matthew Stafford Stetson Bennett

Running back

Cam Akers Kyren Williams Zach Evans Royce Freeman

Wide receiver

Cooper Kupp Van Jefferson Ben Skowronek Demarcus Robinson Tutu Atwell Puka Nacua

Tight end

Tyler Higbee Hunter Long

Kicker