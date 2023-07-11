 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Which players have the best odds to win 2023 MLB All-Star Game MVP? We take a look

We go over the odds for MVP of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves poses for a portrait at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET between the American League and National League from T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The HR Derby was the night before and it took a bit to get going, but the finish was all-time. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took home the HR Derby title, something his dad Vlad Guerrero had done previously in his career. Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez also put on a show with 41 HRs in his first round. Vlad Jr. was able to beat out Rays OF Randy Arozarena to win the title.

It wasn’t too long ago that Vlad Jr. won ASG MVP, winning back in 2021. Last season, Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton won ASG MVP after belting a two-run HR to tie the game in the 4th inning. The AL would go on to win the game 3-2.

Now we look to the ASG and MVP specifically. This is always a tough market to crack but there’s always value out there given how each player gets a shot to play. Below we’ll look at odds to win ASG MVP in 2023 via DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 MLB All-Star Game MVP odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Shohei Ohtani +600
Ronald Acuna Jr. +850
Mookie Betts +1500
Julio Rodriguez +1500
Randy Arozarena +1700
Freddie Freeman +1700
Corbin Carroll +2000
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +2000
Pete Alonso +2200
Corey Seager +2200
Nolan Arenado +2200
Luis Arraez +2500
Adolis Garcia +2800
Luis Robert Jr. +2500
Marcus Semien +2500
Yandy Diaz +2800
Matt Olson +3000
J.D. Martinez +3000
Josh Jung +3000
Austin Hays +3500
Sean Murphy +3500
Zac Gallen +3500
Juan Soto +3500
Gerrit Cole +3500
Orlando Arcia +4000
Jorge Soler +4000
Jonah Heim +4000
Ozzie Albies +4500
Wander Franco +4500
Jose Ramirez +4500
Bo Bichette +4500
Adley Rutschman +4500
Salvador Perez +5500
Will Smith +5500
Nick Castellanos +5500
Brent Rooker +5500
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. +6000
Elias Diaz +6500
George Kirby +6500
Whit Merrifield +6500
Dansby Swanson +6500

2023 MLB All-Star Game MVP best bets

Best bet 1

TBD

Best bet 2

TBD

More From DraftKings Network