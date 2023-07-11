Which players have the best odds to win 2023 MLB All-Star Game MVP? We take a look

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET between the American League and National League from T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The HR Derby was the night before and it took a bit to get going, but the finish was all-time. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took home the HR Derby title, something his dad Vlad Guerrero had done previously in his career. Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez also put on a show with 41 HRs in his first round. Vlad Jr. was able to beat out Rays OF Randy Arozarena to win the title.
It wasn’t too long ago that Vlad Jr. won ASG MVP, winning back in 2021. Last season, Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton won ASG MVP after belting a two-run HR to tie the game in the 4th inning. The AL would go on to win the game 3-2.
Now we look to the ASG and MVP specifically. This is always a tough market to crack but there’s always value out there given how each player gets a shot to play. Below we’ll look at odds to win ASG MVP in 2023 via DraftKings Sportsbook.
2023 MLB All-Star Game MVP odds
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Shohei Ohtani
|+600
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|+850
|Mookie Betts
|+1500
|Julio Rodriguez
|+1500
|Randy Arozarena
|+1700
|Freddie Freeman
|+1700
|Corbin Carroll
|+2000
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|+2000
|Pete Alonso
|+2200
|Corey Seager
|+2200
|Nolan Arenado
|+2200
|Luis Arraez
|+2500
|Adolis Garcia
|+2800
|Luis Robert Jr.
|+2500
|Marcus Semien
|+2500
|Yandy Diaz
|+2800
|Matt Olson
|+3000
|J.D. Martinez
|+3000
|Josh Jung
|+3000
|Austin Hays
|+3500
|Sean Murphy
|+3500
|Zac Gallen
|+3500
|Juan Soto
|+3500
|Gerrit Cole
|+3500
|Orlando Arcia
|+4000
|Jorge Soler
|+4000
|Jonah Heim
|+4000
|Ozzie Albies
|+4500
|Wander Franco
|+4500
|Jose Ramirez
|+4500
|Bo Bichette
|+4500
|Adley Rutschman
|+4500
|Salvador Perez
|+5500
|Will Smith
|+5500
|Nick Castellanos
|+5500
|Brent Rooker
|+5500
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|+6000
|Elias Diaz
|+6500
|George Kirby
|+6500
|Whit Merrifield
|+6500
|Dansby Swanson
|+6500
2023 MLB All-Star Game MVP best bets
Best bet 1
TBD
Best bet 2
TBD