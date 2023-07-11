Which players have the best odds to win 2023 MLB All-Star Game MVP? We take a look

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET between the American League and National League from T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The HR Derby was the night before and it took a bit to get going, but the finish was all-time. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took home the HR Derby title, something his dad Vlad Guerrero had done previously in his career. Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez also put on a show with 41 HRs in his first round. Vlad Jr. was able to beat out Rays OF Randy Arozarena to win the title.

It wasn’t too long ago that Vlad Jr. won ASG MVP, winning back in 2021. Last season, Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton won ASG MVP after belting a two-run HR to tie the game in the 4th inning. The AL would go on to win the game 3-2.

Now we look to the ASG and MVP specifically. This is always a tough market to crack but there’s always value out there given how each player gets a shot to play. Below we’ll look at odds to win ASG MVP in 2023 via DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 MLB All-Star Game MVP odds Player Odds Player Odds Shohei Ohtani +600 Ronald Acuna Jr. +850 Mookie Betts +1500 Julio Rodriguez +1500 Randy Arozarena +1700 Freddie Freeman +1700 Corbin Carroll +2000 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +2000 Pete Alonso +2200 Corey Seager +2200 Nolan Arenado +2200 Luis Arraez +2500 Adolis Garcia +2800 Luis Robert Jr. +2500 Marcus Semien +2500 Yandy Diaz +2800 Matt Olson +3000 J.D. Martinez +3000 Josh Jung +3000 Austin Hays +3500 Sean Murphy +3500 Zac Gallen +3500 Juan Soto +3500 Gerrit Cole +3500 Orlando Arcia +4000 Jorge Soler +4000 Jonah Heim +4000 Ozzie Albies +4500 Wander Franco +4500 Jose Ramirez +4500 Bo Bichette +4500 Adley Rutschman +4500 Salvador Perez +5500 Will Smith +5500 Nick Castellanos +5500 Brent Rooker +5500 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. +6000 Elias Diaz +6500 George Kirby +6500 Whit Merrifield +6500 Dansby Swanson +6500

