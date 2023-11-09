Best NFL games to stack for Week 10 in daily fantasy football

There are ten games on the Week 10 main slate starting at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 12. In the sections below, we’ll whittle that down to the three best games to stack for DFS purposes. Note that the early Sunday game is not included in this slate, and neither is Sunday Night Football or Monday Night Football.

NFL DFS Picks: Game Stacks, Week 10

Chargers vs. Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff ($6,400)

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown ($8,300)

Lions TE Sam LaPorta ($5,700)

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler ($8,400)

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, this is the highest over/under on the slate at 48.5 total points. It’s not inconceivable that we’ll see a back-and-forth shootout between these teams. The Chargers have allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, sixth-most to wide receivers, and sixth-most to tight ends this season. For that reason, we are looking at Goff stacked with St. Brown and LaPorta while bringing it back with Ekeler, who is the Chargers' main scoring threat these days.

Bengals vs. Texans

Bengals QB Joe Burrow ($6,800)

Bengals WR Tee Higgins ($6,500)

Texans WR Noah Brown ($3,700)

Texans TE Dalton Schultz ($4,900)

While the Chargers-Lions is technically the highest over/under of this slate, the Bengals-Texans aren’t far behind with a total of 48. Remember, Houston got into a 39-37 shootout against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. While we probably won’t see that level of fireworks in this game, it’s possible to get some version of that. Stacking Burrow and Higgins makes sense, as Higgins makes for a very good pick if Ja’Marr Chase (questionable) is out or limited. You could look toward Texans QB CJ Stroud after his huge Week 9 performance, but Burrow has the better matchup. Instead, we’ll find value on Houston with Brown and Schultz, as the Bengals have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Seahawks vs. Commanders

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III ($6,800)

Seahawks QB Geno Smith ($5,800)

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($4,100)

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson ($5,000)

Walker is coming off a pair of lackluster performances against two strong defenses. There’s a great chance he gets back on track against the Commanders, especially with game flow expected to be on his side. Washington has allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks and the fourth-most to wide receivers this season, so we can exploit that with Smith and one (or more) of his receivers. In this case, we went with JSN for value, then ran it back with Dotson of the Commanders, who has benefitted from QB Sam Howell chucking the ball all over the place in the last two weeks.