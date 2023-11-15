Bulls SG Zach LaVine dealing with knee injury Wednesday vs. Magic

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine, who has been the subject of trade rumors in recent days, appears to be dealing with a knee injury in Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic. LaVine briefly exited the game and did come back but he did have his knee taped up.

Zach LaVine has his left knee wrapped and now sitting on the bench. — Alyssa Bergamini (@AlyssaBergamini) November 16, 2023

LaVine has had knee injuries in the past, with the issue eventually becoming serious enough to the point where he couldn’t play back-to-back games and would have to sit out multiple games if his knee swelled up. The guard did undergo a procedure to clean up the problem ahead of signing his max extension, but his knee issues have not been able to go away completely. For now, he’s able to stay in the game and play through the injury.

If LaVine were to be sidelined, Coby White would take over as Chicago’s shooting guard. White and Alex Caruso would be the first choices to absorb LaVine’s minutes in the rotation.