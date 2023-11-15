 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bulls SG Zach LaVine dealing with knee injury Wednesday vs. Magic

LaVine has had knee issues in his career before.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls
Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the Orlando Magic on November 15, 2023 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine, who has been the subject of trade rumors in recent days, appears to be dealing with a knee injury in Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic. LaVine briefly exited the game and did come back but he did have his knee taped up.

LaVine has had knee injuries in the past, with the issue eventually becoming serious enough to the point where he couldn’t play back-to-back games and would have to sit out multiple games if his knee swelled up. The guard did undergo a procedure to clean up the problem ahead of signing his max extension, but his knee issues have not been able to go away completely. For now, he’s able to stay in the game and play through the injury.

If LaVine were to be sidelined, Coby White would take over as Chicago’s shooting guard. White and Alex Caruso would be the first choices to absorb LaVine’s minutes in the rotation.

