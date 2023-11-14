Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Warriors on Tuesday, November 14

The Golden State Warriors (6-5) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-2) on Tuesday, November 14 in the group stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Tipoff from the Chase Center in San Francisco is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBA League Pass.

Stephen Curry is listed as questionable for this game with a knee injury, so that will be something to monitor as we move closer to game time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors are listed as 2-point favorites with an over/under of 219.5. Golden State is -125 on the moneyline while Minnesota is +105.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +2

The Wolves are playing some fantastic basketball, rattling off six straight wins. That includes a 116-110 victory at Golden State on Sunday in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. Minnesota ranks first in defensive efficiency this season, Anthony Edwards has taken the next step in his development (28.4 ppg) and Karl-Anthony Towns is getting more comfortable in his role next to Rudy Gobert.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have dropped three straight and they continue to rely heavily on Curry — who sits third in the league at 30.7 points per game — to take over for a chance to win. Klay Thompson has gotten off to a slow start this season while averaging only 16.1 points per game, substantially lower than his 20+ point average in the last seven years.

The Timberwolves are playing confident basketball, and they are the overall deeper team with a more well-rounded approach on both ends of the court to grab another victory in San Francisco.

Over/Under: Under 219.5

As mentioned earlier, these teams just met a few nights ago, which could benefit both defenses. The Wolves are ranked first in team defensive efficiency, and Golden State isn’t too far behind at 10th.

The Warriors have finished below 219.5 total points in four of their last five games, which includes the 116-110 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. Golden State has faced a team ranked in the top ten for defensive efficiency on three separate occasions this season, and each of those games fell under 219.5 total points. There’s a good chance that trend lives on against the Timberwolves in this In-Season Tournament contest.