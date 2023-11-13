Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud solidifies himself as leader for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

The NFL offensive Rookie of the Year race is winding down and one player has taken firm control of it after Week 10.

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud is the leader in the clubhouse to walk away with the prestigious award, so much so that he’s actually getting some MVP buzz as well. His play has helped turn around a Texans franchise that has been mired in mediocrity, at best, over the last few seasons.

But he isn’t the only rookie having impressive performances during their first year in the NFL. Check out the odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year after Week 10 of the NFL season. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

CJ Stroud (-1600)

Stroud has been a revelation during his first year in the NFL. The former Ohio State quarterback has just gotten better and better each week, helping lead Houston to a 5-4 record through nine games. The Texans haven’t won five games in a single season since 2019.

Stroud has also led two game-winning drives in the last two weeks to take down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals. He’s pretty much wrapped this award up by now. In Week 10 he tossed for 356 yards on 23 completions from 36 attempts while also throwing a touchdown. He also ran for a score in the win over Cincy.

On the season, Stroud has 2,626 yards through the air, completed over 61% of his passes and thrown 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He also has two scores on the ground as well.

There are some pretty great rookies this season, but nobody’s touching Stroud at this point. His MVP odds are +3000, the ninth-best in the NFL, just behind Josh Allen (+2000) and in front of Tyreek Hill (+4000). He’s tied with Lions QB Jared Goff (+3000) too.

Jahmyr Gibbs (+1300)

Gibbs has been an electrifying player for the Detroit Lions this season, really stepping up with the absence of David Montgomery. He’s really turned it on in his last three games, rushing for 68 yards and a score in Week 8, 152 yards and a score in Week 9 and 77 yards and two scores in Week 10. In each of those contests, he’s averaged 5.5 yards or more per rush. He’d be making a serious push for the award if Stroud wasn’t putting on his insane performances week in and week out.

Week 10 OROY power rankings

1. CJ Stroud, QB, Houston Texans (-1600)

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions (+1300)

3. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams (+1300)

4. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons (+2000)

5. De’Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins (2500)

