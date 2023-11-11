 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean injured, status for rest of game vs. Texas Tech

Here’s the latest on the Jayhawks quarterback.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean drops back to pass against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean was injured and left Saturday’s game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Third-string quarterback Cole Ballard took Bean’s place.

The Red Raiders, who were 3.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, are leading 10-0 in the second quarter.

Bean, has started six games for the Jayhawks this season, replacing opening-season starter Jalon Daniels. The sixth-year senior came into Saturday’s game with 1,418 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions with 154 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Daniels did not dress Saturday and continues to recover from a back injury.

Kansas is ranked 16th in the College Football Playoff rankings.

More From DraftKings Network