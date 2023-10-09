Travis Kelce misses Monday practice ahead of Week 6 vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was listed as a Did Not Practice on Monday ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs have a quick turnaround this week with a Thursday night game. Kelce sustained a low ankle sprain ona no-contact play in the Chiefs’ Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, but was able to return to the field.

Chiefs are listing TE Travis Kelce as a Did Not Practice today ahead of their Thursday night game vs. Denver. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 6

If Kelce is out or limited for Week 6, we can expect backup Noah Gray to take most of the snaps at tight end. Gray had two receptions for 21 yards in Week 5, and has put up 133 receiving yards and one touchdown so far this season.

We can also expect the Chiefs’ wide receivers to get more looks if Kelce is out. Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice could see an uptick in targets, and keep an eye on Justin Watson this week, as well.