Cardinals RB James Conner suffers knee injury in Week 5 vs. Bengals

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner sustained a knee injury in the second quarter of the Cardinals’ Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Conner is questionable to return.

Conner headed to the medical tent on the sideline and then left for the locker room. He currently leads the team in rushing yards with six carries for 46 yards on the day. We can expect to see action from Emeri Demarcado and Corey Clement in the backfield as long as Conner is out.

The running back is a massive difference-maker for the Cardinals’ offense. He had 318 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the season heading into this matchup, and Arizona’s offense will be hurting without him.

