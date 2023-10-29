49ers QB Brock Purdy start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy spent the week in the league’s concussion protocol. He was able to practice in a limited role on Thursday, before getting back to being a full participant on Friday. And as of Saturday morning, the expectation was that he’ll be cleared to play in time for Sunday’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Purdy’s coming off a rough stretch of games. Over his last two outings, he’s thrown three picks, his first interceptions of the season. He had one touchdown to go with 272 yards and two picks in an upset loss to the Vikings last week, and prior to that had a rough outing against the Browns with just 125 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Bengals are a more favorable matchup, though they’re hardly a pushover. So far this season, they’ve allowed seven passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks while picking them off eight times. On the ground, Cincinnati has allowed just one rushing score to a quarterback this season. Purdy has scored two rushing touchdowns this season.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Assuming he’ll play, Purdy is a reasonable, low-end starter this week. I’d feel comfortable starting him, but I’m not sure his ceiling his higher than a pair of touchdowns in this one.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Brock Purdy

One name worth considering above Purdy this week is Kirk Cousins against the Packers. It’s a good matchup for a quarterback throwing the ball an average of 40 times per game.