Corey Seager ties up Game 1 of the World Series with dramatic ninth-inning homer

For just over eight innings, it looked like the Arizona Diamondbacks were about to do it again. The D-backs had clawed their way out of an early hole in Game 1 of the World Series, silencing the dangerous Texas Rangers lineup with another tremendous collective bullpen effort while Corbin Carroll and Co. ran wild and squeezed out just enough offense. The game headed to the bottom of the ninth, where Arizona turned to closer Paul Sewald — who’d yet to blow a save all October long.

But Sewald immediately got himself in a little trouble, walking the ninth hitter Leody Taveras. He bounced back with a strikeout of Marcus Semien, bringing the Snakes two outs away from a huge series-opening win. Corey Seager, however, had other ideas.

COREY SEAGER TIES THE GAME IN THE 9TH WITH ONE SWING OF THE BAT!!!



Seager continued his scorching postseason with a no-doubt two-run shot to right, tying the game at five after Arizona had been in control for pretty much the entire second half. If you’d like to know just how unlikely that swing was: It was the first homer allowed by Sewald since back on Sept. 15, and the first run he’d allowed all month long.

Really, though, we should’ve expected nothing less from one of his generation’s premier clutch performers. Seager has been Texas’ offensive engine all playoffs long, entering the World Series with three homers, five doubles and a 1.127 OPS over 58 October plate appearances. This was exactly the reason why Texas signed the shortstop to that massive free-agent deal prior to the 2022 season, and the 2020 World Series MVP delivered beyond their wildest dreams.