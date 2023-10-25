 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miles Sanders taken off injury report ahead of Week 8 vs. Texans

We break down the news that Miles Sanders is dealing with a shoulder injury. What it means for Week 8.

Miles Sanders #6 of the Carolina Panthers slips away from Ivan Pace Jr. #40 of the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Friday update: Sanders was once again a full participant in practice on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday’s game against the Texans. He will be good to go for the matchup.

Thursday update: Sanders again got in a full practice and appears ready to return from his shoulder injury. All signs point to Chuba Hubbard still seeing a significant amount of touches, so Sanders isn’t assured the same role he had before he was injured.

Wednesday update: Sanders was able to practice in full on Wednesday, making it extremely likely that he’ll suit up this week against the Texans barring a setback.

The Carolina Panthers will take on the Houston Texans in Week 8. Both teams are coming off their bye weeks, and they came at a good time for these teams to get healthy. The Panthers have been without starting running back Miles Sanders since Week 5 when he suffered a shoulder injury. He is back at practice to begin the week, but we will get his official practice later in the afternoon.

Fantasy football implications for Week 8

Sanders usually sees a good workload in the offense when he is active. Through five games, he has 61 carries for 190 yards and a touchdown and has added 15 receptions for 81 additional yards through the air. The Texans are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, giving Sanders a good matchup if he is active.

I don’t trust Hubbard as much as Sanders in the matchup. There are no bye weeks in Week 8 so you can probably find a better option than Hubbard if Sanders misses another game.

