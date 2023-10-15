Come watch Tyreek Hill do a backflip while taking a selfie [video]

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill torched a defender for a long touchdown. Yeah, yeah, we see that every week from him. But what we don’t see every week is him doing a backflip while taking a selfie! A selfie-flip if you will.

Tyreek Hill with another TD — and probably yet another fine incoming for borrowing a phone for his selfie-flip celebration. pic.twitter.com/6iE327xRPO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 15, 2023

Very impressive celebration by the Cheetah there. For those of you wondering whose cell phone he took, apparently it was from NFL Canada and they immediately posted the video to their Twitter account.

POV: Tyreek Hill steals your phone on his TD celebration. pic.twitter.com/vx4zovKlIe — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) October 15, 2023

More to come.