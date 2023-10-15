 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Come watch Tyreek Hill do a backflip while taking a selfie [video]

The Cheetah gave us a selfie-flip following his touchdown against the Panthers.

By Nick Simon
Carolina Panthers v Miami Dolphins Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill torched a defender for a long touchdown. Yeah, yeah, we see that every week from him. But what we don’t see every week is him doing a backflip while taking a selfie! A selfie-flip if you will.

Very impressive celebration by the Cheetah there. For those of you wondering whose cell phone he took, apparently it was from NFL Canada and they immediately posted the video to their Twitter account.

