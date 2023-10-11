 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bryce Harper stares down Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia twice after Game 3 home runs

Arcia reportedly poked some fun at the two-time MVP after he was doubled off of first for the final out of Atlanta’s Game 2 win.

By Chris Landers
Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against Brad Hand of the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning in Game Three of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper got burned by a calculated risk at the end of NLDS Game 2 against the Atlanta Braves, venturing too far past second base on Nick Castellanos’ fly ball and getting picked off to end the game after Michael Harris II made a sensational catch at the wall. In the aftermath of such an emotional win, Atlanta decided to have a little fun at Harper’s expense — particularly shortstop Orlando Arcia, who, per a report from FOX Sports’ Jake Mintz, was repeatedly heard saying “atta boy, Harper!” in the home clubhouse.

Apparently word of Arcia’s quip made its way back to Harper, because the two-time MVP made sure he got even in Game 3 on Wednesday — and made sure Arcia knew about it. Harper went deep not once but twice in Philly’s 10-2 rout, and after both of them, he took the time to stare down Arcia at short as he trotted past. Have a look for yourself:

And here’s the second, with an assist from the Phillies’ Twitter account:

That seems pretty explicit, as does Harper and Castellanos’ decision to rock some Deion Sanders gear — not just an Atlanta sports icon but a man who knows a thing or two about taking smack talk very personally — on their into Citizens Bank Park prior to the game.

If any team would have learned by now that poking Harper isn’t a great idea, you’d think it would be Atlanta. He’s now hitting a whopping .500 (13-for-26) against the Braves in the postseason for his career, and he’s now posted five hits over the first three games of this series — and eight hits so far in the playoffs overall.

