Bryce Harper stares down Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia twice after Game 3 home runs

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper got burned by a calculated risk at the end of NLDS Game 2 against the Atlanta Braves, venturing too far past second base on Nick Castellanos’ fly ball and getting picked off to end the game after Michael Harris II made a sensational catch at the wall. In the aftermath of such an emotional win, Atlanta decided to have a little fun at Harper’s expense — particularly shortstop Orlando Arcia, who, per a report from FOX Sports’ Jake Mintz, was repeatedly heard saying “atta boy, Harper!” in the home clubhouse.

Apparently word of Arcia’s quip made its way back to Harper, because the two-time MVP made sure he got even in Game 3 on Wednesday — and made sure Arcia knew about it. Harper went deep not once but twice in Philly’s 10-2 rout, and after both of them, he took the time to stare down Arcia at short as he trotted past. Have a look for yourself:

HE TRIED TO WARN 'EM pic.twitter.com/284lM8XeFM — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 11, 2023

And here’s the second, with an assist from the Phillies’ Twitter account:

That seems pretty explicit, as does Harper and Castellanos’ decision to rock some Deion Sanders gear — not just an Atlanta sports icon but a man who knows a thing or two about taking smack talk very personally — on their into Citizens Bank Park prior to the game.

If any team would have learned by now that poking Harper isn’t a great idea, you’d think it would be Atlanta. He’s now hitting a whopping .500 (13-for-26) against the Braves in the postseason for his career, and he’s now posted five hits over the first three games of this series — and eight hits so far in the playoffs overall.