Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos rep Coach Prime ahead of Game 3 showdown vs. Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies are just hours away from a crucial showdown in Game 3 of their NLDS against the rival Atlanta Braves. And to help set the mood, Philly sluggers Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos are channeling ... none other than one of the greatest athletes in Atlanta sports history, Deion Sanders.

Okay, so they’re mostly focused on Sanders’ role as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, but still — there seems to be some shade being thrown here.

They done messed around pic.twitter.com/MivRO0RX9A — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 11, 2023

“They done messed around” is a reference to Coach Prime’s war of words with Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell, after the Buffs topped their arch rival in an overtime thriller last month.

On the one hand, you could do a lot worse for inspiration as a professional athlete than Deion. On the other, it’s hard not to feel like the choice was intentional, given Sanders’ five years spent with the Falcons and four years spent with the Braves. In fact, tonight’s Game 3 will fall on the 21st anniversary of one of the most memorable days of Prime’s career, when he helped bottle up Dan Marino in a 21-17 Falcons win on Oct. 11, 1992 ... then hopped on a plane and made it just in time for Game 5 of the Braves’ NLCS against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

To say that there’s no love lost between these two franchises and fan bases would be an understatement, with even their respective mascots coming under fire over the past few days. Harper and Castellanos claiming Coach Prime for Philly is just another shot across the bow — we’ll see if it helps or hurts, though, as the Phillies meet the Braves tonight at 5:07 p.m. ET on TBS.