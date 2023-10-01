Opening odds for Ravens vs. Steelers in Week 5 of 2023 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) will host the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) in Week 5 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 8.

Below, we’ll take a look at the opening odds for this AFC North rivalry as provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NFL odds: Ravens vs. Steelers Week 5

Sunday, October 1

Point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Ravens -148, Steelers +124

Wednesday, September 27

Point spread: Ravens -2

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Ravens -125, Steelers +105

May 12

Point spread: Ravens -1

Moneyline: Ravens -115, Steelers -105

The Ravens suffered their first loss of the season in Week 3 by losing in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts, but they bounced back with a huge divisional win on the road by a score of 28-3 over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. It’s worth noting that Cleveland was without QB Deshaun Watson, but the Ravens absolutely dominated every facet of the game en route to a well-deserved victory.

The Steelers are coming off a road loss to the Houston Texans by a score of 30-6. On top of that lopsided score, QB Kenny Pickett went down with a knee injury in the first quarter, and we’ll need to see if he’ll miss more time because of it. Either way, the Steelers offense has been a liability after scoring only four total touchdowns in four games this season.

This matchup looks like two teams heading in opposite directions. Yes, playing on the road in a divisional game is difficult, but the Ravens were able to top the Cincinnati Bengals as well as Cleveland in the AFC North already. Now, Baltimore is facing a Pittsburgh team that is struggling to move the football, and QB Lamar Jackson could carry last week’s momentum into this game.

Pick: Ravens