Kenny Pickett OUT with a knee injury in Week 4 vs. Texans

Kenny Pickett suffered a knee injury in Week 4. Here are the latest updates.

Updated
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks for an open receiver during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.&nbsp; Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Pickett has quickly been ruled out. That isn’t a good sign for the severity, but we shall see. Mitch Trubisky will finish out the game, as the Steelers are down 23-6 in the fourth quarter.

Pickett will end the game completing 15-of-23 passes for 114 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. It wasn’t a good day for Pickett on the field.

Pittsburgh Steelers Kenny Pickett went down after a sack toward the end of the third-quarter. He appeared to be in a lot of pain and was helped to the sideline by trainers. He was holding his knee, but it’s impossible to know what the injury is as this point.

